Coconut Grove marina sold to new owners, who are bringing back its original name

Monty’s Raw Bar in Coconut Grove.

Prime Marina Miami, the 114-slip in Coconut Grove at 2550 South Bayshore Dr. adjacent to Monty’s Raw Bar and Restaurant and Miami’s City Hall, has been sold for an undisclosed amount.

Suntex Marina Investors, a Dallas-based company that already owns marinas in Georgia, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia, bought the property’s recently-renewed 70-year lease and will bring back its original name, Bayshore Landing.

Aside from Monty’s, the 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space that are part of the property include current tenants such as Starbucks, Sushi Maki and various marine businesses.

“Suntex is actively growing and seeking acquisitions that align with our core objectives to be the premier marina operator in the US,” said David Filler, Head of Suntex Investments, Florida, in a press release. “Biscayne Bay and the surrounding neighborhoods like Coconut Grove represent one of the greatest boating communities in the world; we are pleased to add this property to our portfolio. We look forward to greatly enhancing the boating experience for everyone to enjoy.”

In total, Suntex currently operates or owns 100 marinas and boat yards in 22 states across the U.S.