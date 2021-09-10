This new restaurant is bringing fine dining and a rooftop bar to historic Miami building

The elegant Klaw, from international restaurateur Mikhail Zelman, will open in the historic Women’s Club of Miami in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Just when you thought Miami dining couldn’t get any more luxurious, along comes Klaw.

The restaurant, from the minds of entrepreneur Sasha Krilov and international restaurateur Mikhail “Misha” Zelman, aims to bring the best of surf and turf to the Edgewater neighborhood.

And all that surf and turf will come packaged in a historic Miami setting.

Zelman, owner of the popular Burger & Lobster, Goodman Steakhouse and Zelman Meats, has a laser-sharp focus here: King Crab flown to Miami directly from Norway, on display in custom-made tanks, and the highest-quality beef from Nebraska. There will be other items on the menu at the restaurant, which will be led by chef Tim Elmore, such as prawns, scallops, East and West Coast oysters and seasonal dishes. But claw and hoof will rule.

The 14,800-square-foot restaurant will be housed in the historic Women’s Club of Miami building in Edgewater. The space has been redesigned by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, which designed Soho Beach House in Miami Beach and The Surf Club in Surfside.

The Spanish Renaissance building, one of the first Miami buildings to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will include Edgewater’s first rooftop bar with views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Beach skyline as well as a private dining room.

“It is an honor to be able to bring our new concept Klaw to Miami, as nowhere else in the Magic City can diners walk into a historic building with so much history and have a unique culinary journey,” Zelman said in a statement.

Klaw is scheduled to open in November 2021, just in time for tourist season.

A rendering of a private dining room at Klaw, which is scheduled to open in fall 2021.

Klaw

Where: 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami

Opening: November, 2021