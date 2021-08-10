Argentine burger restaurant opening its first U.S. location in North Miami Beach

La Birra Bar, an Argentine restaurant with almost 40 different varieties of burger, including vegetarian options, is opening its first U.S. location.

A new Argentine restaurant is coming to town, and it’s throwing down a challenge to burger restaurants from Wynwood to Kendall.

La Birra Bar, a family-owned business for 20 years, is opening its first U.S. location in North Miami Beach. The restaurant is touting the creations that have made it famous all over Latin America: Burgers.

These are not just any burgers. There’s the Umami, with lettuce, aioli, spicy ketchup, confit tomatoes and Milanese mozzarella. The Monterrey, with guacamole and jalapeños. The classic Criolla, with bell pepper, onion, roasted tomatoes and provolone cheese. The menu will also feature barbecue ribs, buffalo wings and chicken tenders.

Run by Daniel, Roxana and Renzo Cocchia, La Birra Bar was originally envisioned as a cafeteria in 2001 but evolved into a full-service restaurant. There are 12 locations in Argentina, each with a menu of almost 40 different varieties of burger (veggie options, too).

La Birra Bar in North Miami Beach opens Aug. 16, followed by the opening of a location in Madrid.

Monday Bites The latest on Miami food culture, restaurant openings and inspection reports, in your inbox every Monday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One of the many creations at La Birra Bar, which has almost 40 different varieties of burger and vegetable-based options.

La Birra Bar

Where: 14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach

Opening: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER