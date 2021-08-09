This Wynwood restaurant has one of the best burgers in the country, travel website says

Is this the best burger in Florida? Big 7 Travel says it is.

Burgers are everywhere in Miami, but according to a popular travel website, only one restaurant has one of the best burgers in the country.

And that restaurant is Le Chick in Wynwood.

You’d think a late-night hot spot famous for its chicken would be praised for its poultry. But when Big 7 Travel recently rated the top 50 burgers in the United States — one for every state, of course — the writers applauded Le Chick’s juicy contribution to meat perfection.

Here’s what the website said about Le Chick, which was inspired by the Dutch restaurant Rotisserie Amsterdam and created by Coco Coig and Jorge Sanchez:

“They call themselves ‘Wynwood’s trendiest kitchen & cocktail spot’ and that description is wholly accurate. A buzzing room, a world class team both in the kitchen and front of house and a burger that has been wonderfully thought out and executed upon.

Thick, juicy and with perfect pickles, the only hard part is ignoring all the other delicious items on the menu. Washing it down with one of their world class cocktails is an absolute must.”

Big 7 Travel also recently named the 25 best burgers in Florida, and South Florida had a few contributions, including LoKal in Coconut Grove; Kush in Wynwood; Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach; and Blue Collar in Miami.

In the Florida Keys, Garbo’s Grill in Key West and Meat Eatery & Tap Room in Tavernier were included, as were Charm City Burger Co. in Deerfield Beach; Le Tub in Hollywood; and Gilbert’s 17th Street Grill in Broward.