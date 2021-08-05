Get ready to live your best taco life, Aventura. This popular Mexican spot is opening

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Aventura will be a restaurant-only version of brand, with no late-night bar.

Miami Beach’s favorite tacos are on the way to Aventura.

The locally owned Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, which announced an ambitious expansion in April, is ready to open its third location on Biscayne Boulevard next week.

The restaurant, which has locations in South Beach and Fort Lauderdale, will be the first taqueria-only version of the concept, according to Jared Galbut, co-founder and president of Menin Hospitality.

“We are very excited to continue our South Florida expansion with Aventura and that it will forever be known as the flagship location of our new taqueria-only concept,” he said. “We have such a tremendous loyal customer base that transcends all across South Florida and have found that there has been such great demand for a Bodega in Aventura.”

The 1,500-square-foot restaurant, where you can sit indoors — on neon bar stools, if you choose — or outside at a picnic table, features a regular menu and a kids’ menu with the usual suspects (tacos sand burritos). There will also be kale bowls and cauliflower rice for those not wanting to live their taco life to the fullest. The weekend brunch menu will include Bodega’s signature avocado tostada.

And just because the focus is on the taqueria instead of the late-night tequila doesn’t mean alcohol is impossible. Bodega will serve Mexican beers and frozen margaritas, with a daily happy hour from 6-8 p.m.

Bodega has launched its own app for online ordering and alerts; first time app users get 30 percent off their first order.

Two more Bodegas are scheduled to open this year in Coconut Grove and West Palm Beach; they’ll be the full-service, late night versions (which GQ called the best spot in Florida for late-night eats). The Wynwood and Natiivo locations in Miami are slated to open in 2023.

Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila

Where: 19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Opening: Aug. 13