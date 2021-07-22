This Peruvian spot is offering free chicken at its brand-new Miami Beach location

The new Pollos & Jarras South Beach opens July 23 on Lincoln Road.

If you live in Miami Beach and like chicken, the new Pollos & Jarras South Beach has a deal for you.

The restaurant, from Peruvian restaurateur Juan Chipoco, is opening its latest location on Lincoln Road on Friday, July 23. In celebration, it’s offering diners a free meal of 1/4 of a chicken, signature potatoes and salad for dine-in or to go.

The only catch? You have to prove you’re a Miami Beach resident by showing a legitimate ID with a Miami Beach address. Don’t even try it if you live somewhere else or if you’re eating at one of the other Pollos & Jarras locations in downtown Miami or Aventura.

The new Pollos & Jarras opens at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and with artist Carlos A. Navarro and YouTube personality Fay Carmona. The menu, which features rotisserie and grilled chicken as well as barbecue options, is similar to the menus at the other locations.

Chipoco is also known for CVI.CHE 105, which specializes in Peruvian fare and was just named one of Tripadvisor’s top restaurants in the country for “Everyday Eats” in its 2021 Traveler’s Choice Restaurant Awards.

The Miami Beach Pollos & Jarras deal is good from noon until 10 p.m. July 23 only.

Pollos & Jarras specializes in — what else? — chicken.

Pollos & Jarras

Where: 1237 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Opens: Noon July 23