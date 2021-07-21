These restaurants in Miami Beach and Key West were just named the best in the country

Full Bloom Vegan was named the best vegan restaurant in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Restaurants Award.

Seven Miami Beach and Key West restaurants should be preening right about now, because they’ve been named some of the best restaurants in the country.

Tripadvisor has announced its 2021 Travelers’ Choice Restaurants Awards, for which diners rate restaurants in eight categories: Fine Dining, Everyday Dining and Quick Bites, plus new categories Hottest New Restaurants, Picture-Perfect Restaurants, Best Vegan Spots, Best Brunch Spots and Date Night.

Where did Miami shine brightest? Hold on to your Impossible Burger: We excelled in the vegan category. Our meat-loving community has produced the best vegan restaurant in the country, according to Tripadvisor: Full Bloom Vegan in Miami Beach, which even topped Philadelphia’s mighty (and delicious) Vedge.

Planta South Beach made the Best Vegan list at no. 4.

Three other Miami Beach spots made the top 25 list. Peruvian favorite CVI.CHE 105 in Miami Beach, from Lima-born chef Juan Chipoco, was no. 2 in the U.S. in the Everyday Eats category, just behind Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Fort Myers Beach (why, yes, Doc Ford’s is named after Randy Wayne White’s fictional character). Perennial favorite The Front Porch Café in Miami was no. 17 in the Best Brunch Spot category.

The Bazaar by José Andres was ranked no. 16 on the Fine Dining list. The best fine dining spot in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor, is the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia.

If you’re looking for romance in South Florida, better drive south. Key West is home to two of the Best Date Night restaurants: Latitude’s Restaurant at Sunset Key Cottage was rated no. 4 while Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant on the island was no. 11.

One Broward restaurant made the list: the beloved Laspada’s Original Hoagies in Fort Lauderdale was no. 4 on the Quick Bites list.

The rankings are based on reviews from people who have dined there over the past year.