Miami’s Coyo Taco continues to expand. Here’s where new restaurants are opening

Coyo Taco, which originated in Wynwood, now has locations in Coral Gables (above), Brickell and Palm Beach.

One of Miami’s favorite taco spots is expanding — again.

Coyo Taco, which now has locations in Wynwood, Coral Gables, Brickell and Palm Beach, has announced plans to open new restaurants in South Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The South Miami restaurant will take over the Spring Chicken spot at 1514 S. Dixie Highway, conveniently near the University of Miami Campus. The Fort Lauderdale location, Coyo’s first foray into Broward County, will open in the former Suviche space at Bank of America Plaza on Las Olas Boulevard.

Expansion has been the name of the game for Coyo Taco co-founders Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond of 305 Concepts LLC., who are also the masterminds behind Wynwood’s Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky. They have created six new food and drink concepts at the Moxy South Beach hotel, which opened earlier this year, including the Mexican seafood spot Como Como and the upstairs rooftop restaurant Serena.

The duo is also behind The Oasis, the 35,000-square-food outdoor venue, which features six restaurant vendors including Coyo’s little brother Los Buenos.

There’s no word on opening dates for the new restaurants. And if you don’t live in South Miami or Fort Lauderdale, don’t worry. Coyo Taco plans to keep growing.

“We have been very fortunate to find second generation spaces in markets that were difficult to penetrate pre-Covid,” said Drummond in a press release. “Our team feels that both locations fit extremely well within Coyo’s existing footprint, and we look forward to continuing our expansion throughout Florida.”