Missed the South Beach Wine & Food fest? A new food festival is coming to Hollywood Beach

Are you ready to try a bunch of new bites at a new food festival? Of course you are.

Are you missing that stuffed feeling you cherished throughout this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival? Are you ready to grow another food baby and squirm in discomfort and joy at everything you ate?

If so, it might be time to head to Hollywood Beach.

The city is hosting the inaugural Savor SoFlo food festival, a sister event to Cocoa Beach Uncorked and Savor St. Pete. The two-day festival includes appearances by South Florida chefs and tastings from restaurants, local breweries and wine distributors under a 20,000-square-foot tent at Broward’s version of a Grand Tasting Village.

There will be cooking demonstrations, and — of course — a chance to eat and eat and eat. Also drink.

All guests will get unlimited access to tastings, plus a limited-edition wine glass, a custom tote bag and the all-important wine glass lanyard.

“This event comes at a pivotal time, as it gives the hospitality industry a chance to shine once again and showcase the unique culinary adventures and experiences that exist in South Florida,” said Tammy Gail, festival founder and producer, in a press release.

Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Memorial Healthcare Foundation and Glam-A-THON. Masks and social distancing will be enforced throughout the event.

Hollywood Beach is the site for Broward’s inaugural Savor SoFlo food festival, coming June 5-6. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Savor SoFlo

When: June 5-6

Where: Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

Registration: Johnson Square Plaza, 3031 Johnson St.

Tickets: General admission $75, 1-4 p.m.; VIP admission $100, noon-4 p.m., includes exclusive access to the VIP Spirits Lounge; savorsoflo.com