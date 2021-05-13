When The Profit meets a Real Housewives star: A Coral Gables restaurant is born

Marcus Lemonis, the Miami-raised businessman and host of CNBC’s reality show “The Profit.

A new partnership between two TV stars with local ties is in the works.

Former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Ana Quincoces has teamed up with “The Profit” star Marcus Lemonis for a market and restaurant, she announced on Instagram Thursday.

The former lawyer turned marinade mogul appeared on Lemonis’ MSNBC show back in 2019. The mother of two was seeking his help in expanding her Skinny Latina marinades, low-cal toppers for all types of food. The two also became friendly during the “process,” as Lemonis, a Columbus High School grad refers to his work with companies in need of advice.

Quincoces, who appeared on the Bravo’s “RHOM” from 2012 to 2013 as well as various other cooking shows, says the lease was just signed for the sleek spot, called Skinny Latina Kitchen and Market. The location will be Ponce de Leon Avenue in Coral Gables, she confirmed to the Miami Herald.

“The dream of bringing delicious healthy Latin cuisine in a fast casual space to our hometown will now be a reality,” wrote the celebrity chef.

Quincoces reminded her followers that hard work pays off, while making a pun about her partner’s name: “When life gives you Lemonis, you work your ass off to build your brand.”

More details are coming soon, she said.