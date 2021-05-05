The hipsters have won: Meet Miami’s new avocado-focused restaurant

The interior of the new fast-casual restaurant Avo in Miami Beach.

There’s more than avocado on the menu at the new Avo restaurant in Miami Beach.

But let’s face it: The green goodness is the star of the show.

The fast-casual Mediterranean spot, in the Sunset Harbour neighborhood, is all about food that’s fresh and healthy. Think avocado salmon toast for breakfast. Thyme-grilled branzino or grilled chicken with a walnut crust for lunch and dinner. Even the pasta is made with a creamy avocado basil sauce.

But we’re gonna be real for a moment. We don’t know how healthy halloumi cheese fries are. But we don’t care, because we plan to eat them — a lot of them — anyway.

Avo restaurant also features outdoor seating. SALAR-A/Marketing

Restaurateur and owner Dilo Murad enlisted Chef Yaniv Cohen, known as “The Spice Detective,” to help curate the menu with dishes that use spices and herbs with health benefits.

“Coming from a German-Kurdish background, I have always loved the taste of traditional classic homemade cuisine,” Murad said in a press release. “Our focus is freshness while remaining flavorful. I hope to bring that nourishment of the body and soul to locals and tourists while remaining delicious and versatile.”

The 60-seat restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating. Expect to eat some avocado wherever you choose to sit.

Lounge against the pillows at Avo in Sunset Harbour. SALAR-A/Marketing

A vo

Where: 1834 Bay Road, Miami Beach

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily