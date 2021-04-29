This chef closed his Argentine restaurant in Doral. Now he’s opening a Mediterranean spot

Casa Mariano will have indoor and outdoor seating.

Like far too many Miami-area businesses, Argentinean restaurant Mariano’s Cuisine in Doral closed last year due to the pandemic.

Now its chef is opening a new spot, this time with Mediterranean cuisine.

Buenos Aires-born chef Mariano Araya, who started his Miami culinary career at the steakhouse Olivios and Marfil Bistro, plans to open Casa Mariano early this summer.

“I was looking for the perfect partnership and location for my new concept,” he said in a press release. “Now I’m happy to bring the South Florida community a neighborhood restaurant that is upscale yet approachable.”

Appetizers include black garlic shrimp and zucchini carpaccio. Entrees include pastas, seafood and meat dishes, such as ossobuco ravioli with oysters mushrooms and a Madeira wine sauce and bucatini bolognese with a veal, wagyu and pork ragout. There’s also a bacon-wrapped chicken stuffed with smoked gouda and ham; grilled branzino and a lobster thermidor over cacio e pepe risotto.

Meat lovers can also indulge in the 48-hour sous vide braised short ribs or lavender-crusted rack of lamb.

The restaurant, which has indoor and outdoor seating, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This rendering shows the interior of Casa Mariano in Doral, due to open early this summer. Adolfo Porras Gallippoli

Casa Mariano

Address: 8200 NW 27th St., Doral

Opening: Summer 2021

Information: CasaMariano.com