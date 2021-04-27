Golden Corral flies, rodents in Casablanca, South Florida restaurants failing inspection

Don’t think we’ve had a fly in a salt shaker here at the Sick and Shut Down List before. But, we have now after this week’s and last week’s (technical difficulties) listing of South Florida restaurants that failed inspection.

We’re running late and it’s almost lunch time, so let’s get smurfing on the worst from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

First, the mechanical stuff: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice but with spread of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Casablanca Cafe, 3049 Alhambra St., Fort Lauderdale: Of all the overdecorated ocean view joints, the rodents had to take their dumps here.

Six rodent droppings on a rack with dirty dishes, more than 20 on shelves with wine bottles near the cookline and “over 30 rodent droppings on shelves in dry storage where packaged foods or stored.”

Regular readers know this is as predictable as the menu at McDonald’s. Rodent violation usually promenades with food-on-the-floor violation: “Containers of thawing calamari and packaged beef on the floor in the kitchen.”

Don’t tell us they use the handwashing sink in the dishwashing area, what with the metal scrubbers and sanitizer bucket in the sink and no soap present.

Have a Coke and a smile? “Soda gun soiled. Exterior of soda gun at server station soiled.”

Shocked as the inspectors might’ve been, Casablanca passed re-inspection on Thursday.

Golden Corral, 7401 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac: The inspector unholstered the Stop Sale gun and fired it after seeing “approximately 25 flies flying under prep sink where salad and fruits are being prepared and inside an open case of sliced mushrooms at salad buffet station.”

Also, on the fly front, there three buzzed a container of cut lettuce on a prep table cutting board and two kept landing on a case of potatoes.”

“The main kitchen floors heavily soiled with food debris,” which also went for the drains at the ice machine, the front counter salad buffet and the three-compartment sink.

The chain was back open the next day.

Irie Takeout Restaurant, 5552 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill: Of the 38 flies counted, the most interesting locations seemed to be the 10 “flying on raw produce onions,” the three “on seasoning buckets beside a prep table in the kitchen,” and the two that landed on “clean and sanitized” pots and utensils.

Stop sales came down on Jammin Delight juices (unapproved source) and, for being kept in a cooler above 41 degrees, curried chicken, pork-based stewed peas, curried goat, cowfoot, oxtail, curried fish, chicken soup, fried fish and tripe.

No paper towels at the handwashing sinks by the kitchen three-compartment sink or in the bar. Nobody can stop at Walgreens?

“Observed cutting boards in use soiled.”

Irie was okay after re-inspection the next day.

Lakeside Anchor Inn, 2412 Floral Rd., Lake Worth: “One dead fly inside salt container used to sprinkle pretzels.”

That’s almost different enough to overshadow 82 pieces of rodent regularity, 10 of which were in a box of new shakers.

Where’s the rodent companion violation of food on the floor? Oh, there it is with the “Onion soup and life oyster stored on floor in walk in cooler.”

Nine live roaches crawled about the house.

Stop Sales crashed down on cheese stuffed mushrooms, rice, baked potatoes, tuna, calamari, lamb chops, onion soup and blue cheese kept in a walk-in cooler that was 48 degrees but is supposed to keep food under 41 degrees.

“Flour and sugar placed in soiled container.” Ew.

During the re-inspection, the inspector counted two flies, 16 live roaches and over 50 rodent droppings on boxes and equipment on a dry storage shelf area.

Lakeside finally got it together on Wednesday’s re-re-inspection.

Lorelei of Islamorada, 96 Modeira Road, Islamorada: Eight live roaches and 11 dead ones, one of which was next to the handwash sink and lets you know how often that was used, lowlight this inspection.

Five flies buzzed about the bar kitchen.

Want a daiquiri? “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around frozen drink dispensing nozzles.”

Inside the dishwasher, there was an “accumulation of lime scale.”

The paper towel dispenser at handwash sink in kitchen wasn’t working.

Passed re-inspection on Saturday.

Romeus Cuban Restaurant & Cafeteria, 6800 Dykes Rd., Southwest Ranches: Clean your traps, people.

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices...approximately 20 dead flies in vector system fly trap.”

Of the 59 flies, living and dead, there were seven on a wall by the prep table where the meat slicer is stored and eight on the wall in front of the prep table near the meat grinder (you know they’re all just waiting for the slicer and grinder to be used, then buffet time!); one dead fly in a handwashing sink; and 20 live ones on plantains.

Stop Sales hit steak cooled only to 48 to 50 degrees and rice pudding in an apparently ineffective reach-in cooler.

Romeus got right the next day.