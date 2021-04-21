Ready to dance on the bar again? Ocean Drive’s legendary nightclub is finally reopening

Mango’s Tropical Café, a popular South Beach nightclub, bar and tourist stop-over, reopens after being closed for more than a year for coronavirus concerns. Handout

Mango’s Tropical Café is flipping the lights back on.

The renowned South Beach nightclub, bar and must-visit music venue for out-of-towners is reopening April 28 after being closed since last spring for coronavirus concerns, according to a press release. The venue will implement “industry best practices” for curbing the spread of COVID-19, including requiring staff to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, wearing masks and requiring guests to do the same, and limiting capacity to 75 percent with socially distanced tables, a spokesperson wrote the Miami Herald.

The venue, which turns 30 this year, has been dark for more than a year as South Florida’s hospitality industry ground to halt. Clubs were among the last to be able to reopen, and they are still closed around the rest of the country, outside of Florida. The nightclub LIV announced last week it was also reopening.

Mango’s dinner-show theatrics make it still wildly popular with everyone from A-list celebrities to locals venturing to Ocean Drive (usually with out-of-town guests visiting South Florida) to hear a mix of Caribbean music with over-the-top festive cocktails and food.

But in December, the owner whose family has owned the property since 1965, told the Miami Herald he was looking at buying three adjacent properties and possibly selling them and Mango’s in a bulk deal to developers. In February the website RE:MiamiBeach.com wrote that more than 100 inquiries came in from around the world but no offers were made.

Mango’s Tropical Café

Address: 900 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

More info: 305-673-4422 or www.mangos.com/miami.

Opening April 28, 2021