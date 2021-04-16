Enjoy Japanese favorites under cherry blossoms at this new Brickell restaurant

Cherry blossoms line the dining room at the new Paperfish Sushi in Miami.

The cherry blossoms are always in bloom at Paperfish Sushi — and so are the mingled flavors of Japan and Peru.

The new Japanese restaurant, opening this month in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, will serve modern Tokyo-inspired izakaya-style Nikkei cuisine.

In a dining room lined with cherry trees, diners can share plates of Japanese favorites, such as Nikkei tuna, smoked ceviche, tiradito and hamachi crispy rice. There are also signature sushi and hand rolls that blend Japanese and Peruvian influences, such as the San Snow (crab, smoked rocoto, Parmesan and bread crumbs) and the Torch Wagyu (uni and ginger wasabi).

Entrees include pulpo robata (octopus, chimi nipon, olive and mashed edamame) and wagyu ishiaki (tataki grilled wagyu and a signature sauce. There are also vegetarian options as well, and entrees run from $15 to $38.

The dining room and bar at Paperfish Sushi, opening in Brickell.

And because Paperfish Sushi is open until midnight, in the later hours the restaurant takes on the atmosphere of a chic lounge, with craft cocktails as well as sake, wine, beer and champagne.

The grand opening of the restaurant, from V&E Restaurant Group and Fabric Group Latam, runs from 8-11 p.m April 22 with live music, complimentary cocktails and bites.

Paperfish Sushi

Address: 1421 South Miami Ave., Miami

Grand opening: 8-11 p.m. April 22

Hours: Noon-midnight Monday-Sunday

Information: info@paperfishsushi.com or 305-741.-0936