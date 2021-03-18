This study ranked the best places to live in Miami. Is your neighborhood on the list?

Do you live in the best neighborhood in Miami? MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM

It’s settled. The best place to live in the Miami area is Brickell.

Or so says Niche, which has clearly never been stuck at the bridge while running late for a meeting.

The website, which helps parents and students evaluate places to live and go to school, has just released its 2021 Best Places to Live rankings.

Strangely, Miami does not make the 2021 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. In fact, the only Florida community in the top 10 is the Tampa neighborhood of Spanishtown, which is shocking considering Florida was recently named one of the best states in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Except not shocking, because maybe U.S. News & World Report was never here in August or during spring break.

But Niche has also ranked the best places to live in Miami, and it claims Brickell is king.

Brickell even beat out leafy Pinecrest (No. 2). The rest of the top 10 list is as follows: Edgewater; Coral Gables; Coconut Grove; the Omni neighborhood; Palmetto Bay; Grandview Heights, which is near West Palm Beach and absolutely nowhere near Miami; Key Biscayne; and Weston in Broward, also absolutely nowhere near Miami. Niche is getting a compass for Christmas.

The study reports that Palmetto Bay is the best neighborhood for families, while South Palm Beach (also nowhere near Miami) is best for retirees.

The website also includes local and national information on best places to buy a house, most diverse neighborhoods and the healthiest neighborhoods.