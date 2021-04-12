Key Biscayne has a new wine bar -- but you can get all your bottles to go if you want

A rendering of the new brick and mortar Vinya shop on Key Biscayne.

Allegra Angelo says she wants to be your personal sommelier, Miami.

And you’ll be able to try some of her favorite wines next month, when the sommelier-driven wine retailer Vinya opens its first brick and mortar store and wine bar.

Angelo has joined Vinya CEO Nicholas Garcia and Mauricio Garavano in opening the new, 3,200-square-foot space, located in the former home of Stefano’s in Key Biscayne.

Angelo, who has served as sommelier and wine director for chef Michelle Bernstein and was the 2016 winner of TopSomm, the U.S. national sommelier competition, will oversee Vinya’s collection of wine. You’ll be able to try it yourself at the 10-seat wine bar Wednesday through Sunday. The bar will also serve cocktails, snacks and light bites from a menu by chef Mariano Araya.

Angelo, who also worked as sommelier at La Mar at the Mandarin Oriental, will also guide Vinya’s programming, which will include virtual tastings as well as weekly wine tasting classes. There will also be wine dinners and special culinary collaborations. Vinya also offers monthly subscription boxes: the Juice Box ($45 for two bottles) and the Vinya Box ($95 for four bottles).

And even if you’re not searching for high-end wine, Vinya can help steer you to your perfect bottle.

“At Vinya, my role is to be everyone’s personal sommelier,” Angelo said in a press release. “Premium wine and its experience doesn’t have a price Whether you’re shopping under $20 or over $200, value lives everywhere. It’s my job to find it, say it, tell it, and pass on the goodness.”

The brand plans to open other retail shops, wine bars and restaurants in the future, including a spot in Coral Gables.

Vinya

Address: 328 Crandon Blvd., #122-123, Key Biscayne

Opens: May 3

For more information on subscription boxes: www.vinyawine.com