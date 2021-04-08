We want tortas: Mario Lopez just launched a delivery-only Mexican restaurant in Miami

Mario Lopez

Taco Tuesday is really looking up, Miami.

We’re about to get brand new Mexican eats, thanks to Hollywood veteran Mario Lopez.

The one-time “Saved by the Bell” star has launched Mario’s Tortas Lopez, a delivery-only, virtual restaurant which is already in such hot spots as Chicago. Those in the 305 will be able to experience these eats in the coming weeks via GrubHub; local, independent restaurants will prepare the food.

Menu items include such Mexican classics as beef barbacoa, carnitas, chile relleno, nachos, rice bowls and, of course tortas, sandwiches on a crispy, buttery bun filled to the brim with yum stuff such as refried beans, peppers and meat.

Rachel Ray brought this type of ghost kitchen to South Florida via Uber Eats back in 2019.

Food Network chef Eric Greenspan, a ghost kitchen guru, reportedly created the recipes for Lopez’s culinary venture. But the “Access Hollywood” host, a self-proclaimed foodie, had a lot of input.

“My entire family is very into cooking, and our best moments together are always around a table filled with food,” says the California native in a release. “Now I have the chance to share what I love and enjoy with families everywhere.”

Lopez, 47, is currently shooting “AH” in New Mexico, piling in all he can: “We got an issue here, a serious one,” he tells his 1.9 million followers on Instagram from downtown Santa Fe. “I’m eating like I’m going to the electric chair every night. I’m gonna get mad chubby.” Hashtags included #greenchile.