This restaurant in Wynwood is now serving a $200 burger. Here’s why it costs that much

Super hungry and have $200 to spare?

Bring your appetite over to The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in Wynwood. The restaurant is serving up a burger for those with stomachs a lot bigger than their eyes.

Called the Deluxe Fat Freddie, this carbalicious monster is less of a meal and more of an experience.

The Instagram fave is a five-pound beef patty (fresh, never frozen USDA Certified Prime Meat) topped with American cheese, brisket and (yes) fried mac ‘n’ cheese bombs, all wrapped up in an 18-inch bun.

The $200 price tag gets you a massive amount of truffle fries and a three-liter “tower” of beer” on the side (for $100, you get regular fries and no beer).

The Fat Freddie is meant to feed up to 10 to 12 people.

Servers slice it up tableside, so you can eat this thing like a dainty sandwich (joking there).

FYI: The Deluxe Fat Freddie takes 30 minutes to prepare. Perfection takes time.

“This isn’t all you can eat challenge or a photo op,” says chef Nicole Reyes. “This is a way to show off the quality of our product.”

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

Address: 165 NW 23rd St., Wynwood

More information: 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com