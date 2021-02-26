Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Food

This restaurant in Wynwood is now serving a $200 burger. Here’s why it costs that much

Instagram

Super hungry and have $200 to spare?

Bring your appetite over to The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in Wynwood. The restaurant is serving up a burger for those with stomachs a lot bigger than their eyes.

Called the Deluxe Fat Freddie, this carbalicious monster is less of a meal and more of an experience.

Read Next

The Instagram fave is a five-pound beef patty (fresh, never frozen USDA Certified Prime Meat) topped with American cheese, brisket and (yes) fried mac ‘n’ cheese bombs, all wrapped up in an 18-inch bun.

The $200 price tag gets you a massive amount of truffle fries and a three-liter “tower” of beer” on the side (for $100, you get regular fries and no beer).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Butcher Shop MIA (@butchershopmia)

The Fat Freddie is meant to feed up to 10 to 12 people.

Servers slice it up tableside, so you can eat this thing like a dainty sandwich (joking there).

FYI: The Deluxe Fat Freddie takes 30 minutes to prepare. Perfection takes time.

“This isn’t all you can eat challenge or a photo op,” says chef Nicole Reyes. “This is a way to show off the quality of our product.”

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

Address: 165 NW 23rd St., Wynwood

More information: 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com

Read Next
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service