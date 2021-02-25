His restaurants are a Miami destination. Now you can get his Genuine Burger delivered

The BBQ Brisket Burger at Genuine Burger

If you want to try Michael Schwartz’s latest creations, now you don’t even need to leave the house.

The chef behind Michael’s Genuine, Amara, Traymore and Tigertail + Mary has just partnered with REEF NBRHD Kitchens to start his first delivery-only option concept, Genuine Burger.

The timing was right to delve into delivery of the ultimate comfort food, Schwartz said.

“Takeout and delivery has just skyrocketed like crazy, but it was on a pretty good trajectory before COVID,” he said. “But there’s an art to doing it well. Partnering with a company solely focused on delivery gave us a platform to figure that out.”

One of the first steps was the menu. There was only one burger on the Michael’s Genuine menu, so that meant getting creative and coming up with new recipes.

“We had fun with it,” he said. “We came up with a great bun with a little bit of sour to it. We’ve got our own meat blend and grind.”

Here are a few choices the team dreamed up: The Secret Burger, with melted American cheese, crispy fried onion rings, applewood bacon, ranch dressing, heirloom tomato, half sour pickle slices, lettuce, and red onion. The BBQ Brisket Burger with caramelized onions, melted American cheese and smoked brisket with a barbecue glaze. There’s even a Pork Belly Genuine Burger with a beef patty, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, barbecue-glazed pork belly and fried egg cooked over easy. Schwartz has been trying out different

And if you don’t eat meat, don’t worry — the menu includes an Impossible Burger, too.

Sides include truffle fries, onion rings and tahini sweet chili wings, with stuffed chocolate chip cookies for dessert because if you’re going to splurge? Splurge.

You order via your favorite delivery app. On Uber Eats, for example, the burgers range from $9.50 to $14; you can also get two burgers, two drinks and a side and dessert to share for $32.

Though he thinks the popularity of delivery will continue after the pandemic, Schwartz isn’t worried about diners losing interest in eating out.

“I don’t think delivery is going to take over for restaurants,” he said. “There’s always a place for restaurants. Restaurants are going to come back strong because of the social aspect. Dining out is never going to go away.”