This Italian restaurant feeds Brickell. Now it’s opening a new location in Kendall

Diver Scallops are one of the specialties at North Italia, coming soon to Kendall.

Kendall’s favorite mall is getting a new restaurant.

North Italia is opening its second South Florida location next month at the Dadeland Mall. The national brand, which has 25 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas and Nevada, also has a restaurant in Mary Brickell Village.

Italian food is obviously the name of the game here, so you can expect small plates to share (or hog for yourself, whatever works) like meatballs served with polenta, short rib ragu, crispy calamari or burrata with fuji apple, roasted butternut squash, toasted hazelnut, herbed breadcrumb and Calabrian agrodolce.

Large plates include Diver Scallops, braise short rib, Wagyu skirt steak tagliata with roasted heirloom tomato, asparagus, arugula, shaved grana padano, crispy potato and salsa verde. And of course there are a variety of house-made pastas, like the house special Bolognese served with tagliatelli noodles.

And we don’t know about you, but we think the White Truffle Garlic Bread looks like a dining accompaniment worth investigating.

White Truffle Garlic Bread, people! Christian Brabec

Madeline Tedman, general manager of the Dadeland location, says she’s glad to be in Kendall.

“We have a real love for Florida, and we’re so grateful for the support we’ve received since opening our first Miami location in Brickell. We’re thrilled to be joining the already thriving community at the Dadeland Mall,” she said.

North Italia will serve lunch, happy hour, dinner and brunch. In keeping with customer preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant will also offer takeout and delivery options as well as dine-in. The restaurant is also hosting job fairs March 1-8.

Don’t worry — you can get craft cocktails at North Italia, too, like the Black Apple Manhattan. Michael Adan

North Italia

Address: 7535 North Kendall Drive, Suite 5010, Miami

Opening: March 31

More information: www.northitalia.com