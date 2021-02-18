Kendall is turning into Flavortown: Guy Fieri opening another chicken spot this spring

Guy Fieri will open the third of his Chicken Guy! restaurants at the Dadeland Mall in Spring 2021. Handout

Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to Kendall.

OK, so the food personality isn’t moving there, but his Chicken Guy franchise is.

Simon announced that the restaurant will open at Dadeland Mall sometime in spring 2021. It will open next to Earl’s Kitchen.

We expect offerings much like those at his Chicken Guy at the Aventura Mall, which opened in September 2019 and serves chicken tenders brined in lemon, pickle juice, buttermilk and herbs and a vast amount of sauces for your dipping pleasure. Twenty two, to be exact.

As for the rest of the menu, Chicken Guy will offer the same old, same old, which is kind of nice in the pandemic era.

“This is comfort food, and that’s right in my wheelhouse,” Fieri said before the opening. “I’m an all-American dude.”

The first CG was at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, which started frying up the pollo in August 2018.

Fieri has stayed busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising more than $21.5 million to help unemployed restaurant workers.