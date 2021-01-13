This Coral Gables spot was just named the best Italian restaurant in Florida

If you’ve eaten at this pasta-happy restaurant, you’ve eaten at the best Italian restaurant in Florida, according to Eat This, Not That. Eat This, Not That

Have you eaten at Fratellino Ristorante on Miracle Mile?

If you have, you’ve eaten at the best Italian restaurant in Florida, according to Eat This, Not That.

Now we know there will be plenty of push back to this assertion. We all have our neighborhood favorite. But Eat This, Not That — a franchise that aims to help diners make positive and healthy choices about food — turned to Yelp for its pronouncement, looking at all the Italian restaurants listed and determining the “best” with an algorithm that analyzes the number of reviews and star ratings.

And Fratellino came out on top.

Here’s what the website wrote about the restaurant:

“If you want an upscale Italian dining experience, Fratellino will raise the bar for all future Italian culinary excursions. Their extensive menu ranges anywhere between Pollo Francese and Penne Alla Pippo, and each individual item gets plated to perfection. For a night on the town, this restaurant should be your new starting point.”

The restaurant has outdoor seating as well as takeout and delivery options, which is a good thing. In Miami, the favorite takeout meal for 2020, according to GrubHub, was Alfredo pasta.

Fratellino

Where: 264 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Hours: Open weekdays for lunch and dinner; weekends dinner only

Reservations: 786-452-0068