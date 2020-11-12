Coyo Taco team to open six concepts at new Miami Beach hotel, including rooftop bar

A rendering of The Upside bar at the Moxy South Beach hotel, which is due to open in January 2021.

The Moxy South Beach hotel isn’t even open yet, but you can officially start to look forward to eating and drinking there.

Lightstone, the developer of three Moxy Hotels in New York, has just made a deal with the Coyo Taco team to open six eating and drinking spots in the Miami Beach hotel, located on Washington Avenue.

The six new concepts are:

Como Como: a seafood restaurant and raw bar

Mezcalista: a mezcal lounge

Serena: an open-air rooftop restaurant and bar with seasonal dishes (and cocktails)

Los Buenos: a taco stand and bodega in the hotel lobby

Bar Moxy: a lobby bar and contactless check-in area

The Upside: a rooftop bar on the hotel’s eighth floor with views of Miami Beach, exclusively for hotel guests and private events

“This exciting partnership with Moxy South Beach gives us an opportunity to expand our creativity, showcasing our love for Miami’s diverse cultures and exploration of cuisines across regions,” said Alan Drummond, co-founder of Coyo Taco and 1-800-Lucky in a press release. “We pride ourselves in offering menus and experiences that transcend generations and demographics, just like Moxy Hotels, so we couldn’t be more thrilled for this like-minded collaboration to come to life.”

The eight-story Moxy South Beach is due to open early in 2021 with 202 rooms, a 72-foot, cabana-lined pool; an outdoor movie screening room on the roof and an exclusive beach club.

A rendering of the Moxy South Beach hotel on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.