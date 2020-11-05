A Smoothie King, a Dollar Tree, roaches running among the coffee: Gross Grocers

dneal@miamiherald.com

Two national chains, roaches, flies and mold make appearances on this geographically diverse edition of Gross Grocers.

In a rarity, this look at inspections of food sellers and handlers hits for the South Florida cycle — representation from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Now the rules: Unlike Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspections of restaurants, failing doesn’t mean a store gets closed until it passes. But parts of the store can be put under a Stop Use order until the problem gets properly addressed. A place gets enough Stop Use orders, it might not have enough parts of the store it can use to make opening worthwhile.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Agriculture inspection of groceries, supermarkets, minimarts, convenience stores, food storage, food distribution and food processing facilities. If want a place inspected or want to report a problem, don’t email us. Go to the Department of Agriculture website and file a complaint.

We don’t decide who gets inspected or how strictly they get inspected. We report without passion or prejudice, but with a loaf of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Cumberland Farms, 5485 W. Atlantic Blvd., Margate: Inspector Kaitlyn Ford saw, “multiple living roaches in the coffee prep area and in retail self-service areas around coffee condiments station...hyperfreeze, smoothie, ice, chili/cheese and soda machines.”

She dropped Stop Use orders on the coffee prep area, self-service coffee island, nacho island and the self-service beverage areas that remain as of Thursday morning.

Also in the retail area, she found “black mold-like substance on ice dispenser drain pan.”

You know how the foods on the rollers look riskier than a back alley crap game? Well, Ford found the food on rollergrill, including egg rolls and pepper jack tornadoes, were nine to 13 degrees too cool for safe consumption.

De Leon Seafood, 201 20th St., Marathon: We know things can be a little more raw and outdoorsy in the Keys, but even in Flip-Flop Land, one must observe some indoor living cleanliness rules.

Such as having a way to wash, rinse and sanitize cookware. “Warewash sink was found outside, but not attached.”

And there needs to be a handwash sink in the area where the ready-to-eat stone crabs are processed.

“Ceiling located above the cooker for ready-to-eat stone crabs was found open, not sealed properly, to prevent cross contamination or protect food.”

So, who knows what kind of ceiling sauce dripped on the stone crabs?

Dollar Tree, 125 Hypoluxo Rd., Hypoluxo: Points to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar chain for doing whatever it’s done to cut down on the number of rodent condo stores in Florida. Or, maybe the Ag Department inspectors haven’t stopped by as often.

Whatever, this inspector saw a “dead bug next to receiving door.” The inspector didn’t say whether the bug was on his way in or out, if this was an advance scout or a straggler who couldn’t keep up with the departing group.

It’s always the places that store food such as ice bags, frozen food, raw eggs, drinks and canned food directly on the floor where little critters congregate.

The store couldn’t prove its sewage was “disposed through an approved facility that is a public sewage treatment plant or an individual sewage disposal system that is sized,constructed, maintained, and operated according to law.”

Futuro Supermarket, 13660 SW 56th St., West Miami-Dade: Maybe it’s called “Futuro” because that’s when the owners plan to get the permit they didn’t have.

They also didn’t have a handwash sink in the food service area “where the hot box food items are served/packaged and the pork rinds/pork shoulders are served/packaged for customers.”

They did have a handwashing sink that “shoots water at the person washing hands from the base where the faucet attaches to the sink basin.” Seems like that would deter use.

Futuro’s got until Dec. 3 to deal with that. More immediately, they need to address the employee washing, rinsing, but not sanitizing utensils and dishes.

Also, the bread pudding, flan and arroz con leche bore no indication who made them or from whence they came. Basura.

An ice machine had “black, mold-like grime encrusted on the interior housing and icemaking portion.”

Papa Corn’s House, 15585 SW 177th Ave., South Miami-Dade: “No toilet installed in a fixed building is available on the premises. Only a portable restroom is available at the location.”

Having mystery food — no manufacturer information on custard, fruit in syrup and pasta salad — got all of that tossed.

Papa didn’t stop being a rolling stone long enough to get a septic permit from the Department of Health. Stop Use orders already sidelined all open food handling areas, food equipment and processing areas.

The inspection says Papa’s folks moved some equipment outside to the taco food truck, which would be covered by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspectors, and promised to work from there.

Smoothie King, 2562 N. University Dr., Coral Springs: Stop Use orders put all food processing space, processing equipment and utensils on quarantine from Tuesday until the inspector lifted it Wednesday. Why?

Well, “Food processing area: numerous flying insects observed in area.”

And, “Backroom area: living roaches observed on insect glue board on floor next to the three-compartment sink.”

Wellington Pharmacy, 11328 Okeechobee Rd., Royal Palm Beach: In addition to operating all of 2020 without an operating permit, the Wellington Pharmacy had water problems.

“Drinking water not obtained from an approved source that is: a public water system or a non public water system that is constructed, maintained, and operated according to law.”

“Sewage not disposed through an approved facility that is a public sewage treatment plant or an individual sewage disposal system that is sized,constructed, maintained, and operated according to law.”