Organic berries recalled in 20 states. The berries might have salmonella

Natural Grocers’ store brand Organic Whole Elderberries in 4-ounce bags sold at stores in 20 states has been recalled after a supplier told the chain the berries might have salmonella.

The FDA-posted recall notice, written by Natural Grocers’ parent company Vitamin Cottage Natural Foods, said:

“After initially certifying that this product had tested negative for salmonella and was fit for human consumption, our supplier subsequently notified the company of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic elderberries.”

Salmonella hits about 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizing 26,500 with bloody diarrhea and killing around 420 people, according to the CDC. Usually, it brings four to seven days of diarrhea, stomach aches and fever.

The lots involved have packed on dates 20-216, 20-225, 20-246, 20-265 or 20-281. They went to Natural Grocers stores Missouri, Texas, Washington, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Customers should toss the elderberries out or return them to the store for a refund.

Those with questions can call 303-986-4600, ext. 80801, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER