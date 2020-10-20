Food
Shula’s 347 Grill closed in Coral Gables. Here is the restaurant that will replace it
Replacing the recently shuttered Shula’s 347 Grill is the upcoming Public Square, a new restaurant by the Grove Bay Hospitality Group, which last year opened a pair of spots nearby, Mi’talia Kitchen and Root & Bone.
Public Square brings a similar vibe as Shula’s private club room with contemporary American fare. Think bacon-wrapped filet mignon bites, Hudson Valley farm foie gras, poached lobster and a selection of steaks.
The restaurant, technically in Coral Gables, will also focus on a wide selection of wines from California and the West Coast. The restaurant is expected to open Oct. 23.
The Grove Bay group has teamed with well known chefs on other projects, including Miami “Chopped” winner Giorgio Rapicavoli at Glass & Vine, Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis at Mi’talia and Root & Bone, and chef Marcus Samuelsson at the upcoming Red Rooster in Overtown.
Public Square
Opens Oct. 23
6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables. 305-665-9661. PublicSquareRestaurant.com
Comments