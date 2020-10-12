Tragic or tasty? This fast food chain just launched a line of pressed Cuban sandwiches

Pollo Tropical

You asked for it, you got it.

OK, so maybe you didn’t exactly outright ask for Pollo Tropical to start putting out pressed Cuban sandwiches, but they’re here.

The ubiquitous fast-food chain just made lockdown so much easier for us, Miami. Now when you get a hankering for Cubans, you can breathe your own car A/C at the drive through.

There are five varieties, inspired by Pollo’s most popular menu items, including Original, Crispy Chicken, Grilled Chicken, El Clásico and a Pan con Lechón (Mojo Roast Pork). Prices start at $5.99.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The crispy chicken — mixed with the buttery bread, tart pickles, Swiss cheese, tender ham and appealingly mayo-mustard sauce — was our personal fave.

Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group thinks this culinary addition is long overdue.

“We’re proud to be the ones to bring Cuban sandwiches, usually offered only at local restaurants and cafeterias, to a bigger stage,” she said in a release. “We’re celebrating this iconic sandwich in a huge way and know our fans will love this new line of sandwiches as much as we do.”

Pollo Tropical JOE RIMKUS JR/MIAMI HERALD STAFF MHS

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER