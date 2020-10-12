Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Food

Tragic or tasty? This fast food chain just launched a line of pressed Cuban sandwiches

Pollo Tropical

You asked for it, you got it.

OK, so maybe you didn’t exactly outright ask for Pollo Tropical to start putting out pressed Cuban sandwiches, but they’re here.

The ubiquitous fast-food chain just made lockdown so much easier for us, Miami. Now when you get a hankering for Cubans, you can breathe your own car A/C at the drive through.

View this post on Instagram

Say hello to another member of the Pollo fam: the Crispy Chicken Cuban. Need we say more? In it: crispy chicken (#obvio), ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, creamy mustard spread, and you guessed it, papitas! Cuban pressed reaaaaaal good. #HotOffOurPress #PolloPressed

A post shared by Pollo Tropical (@pollotropical) on

There are five varieties, inspired by Pollo’s most popular menu items, including Original, Crispy Chicken, Grilled Chicken, El Clásico and a Pan con Lechón (Mojo Roast Pork). Prices start at $5.99.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The crispy chicken — mixed with the buttery bread, tart pickles, Swiss cheese, tender ham and appealingly mayo-mustard sauce — was our personal fave.

Read Next

Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group thinks this culinary addition is long overdue.

“We’re proud to be the ones to bring Cuban sandwiches, usually offered only at local restaurants and cafeterias, to a bigger stage,” she said in a release. “We’re celebrating this iconic sandwich in a huge way and know our fans will love this new line of sandwiches as much as we do.”

pollo tropical
Pollo Tropical JOE RIMKUS JR/MIAMI HERALD STAFF MHS
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service