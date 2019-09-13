Pollo Tropical just added beef to its menu because Miami needs more carne

We heard a rumor that people like ordering the churrasco with balsamic tomatoes and pretending they made the dishes themselves. We endorse this behavior.

It’s not just about chicken and pork anymore at Pollo Tropical.

The Miami-based fast-concept chicken chain has added churrasco with chimichurri to its menu. You can order it as part of a TropiChop bowl or a meal platter with two sides. We recommend getting it with the fried yuca, but then, we always recommend the fried yuca.

Also added to the menu are citrus marinated chicken wings. They’re marinated for 24 hours and are worth getting sticky.

There’s a catch, though. Similar to the Cuban sandwiches sold earlier this summer, the churrasco and the wings are only on sale for a limited time.

You can get churrasco on your TropiChop.

An unscientific poll of Miami.com employees plus a few starving interns determined several facts about these two dishes:

The wings go best with the barbecue sauce, although pineapple rum sauce fans will disagree because they are dangerous lunatics).

We still advocate cilantro garlic on the churrasco

Both are worth ordering.