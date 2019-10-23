This new waterfront restaurant in a South Beach hotel is on a Mediterranean mission

Inside Mama Joon.

A little bit of the Mediterranean is coming to Collins Park.

A new restaurant, Mama Joon, is opening next month inside the Life House hotel on Miami Beach, bringing with it a vegetable-centric, Mediterranean menu with more than a few touches of Lebanese flair.

With a waterfront patio on the Collins Canal, the restaurant is set in an atrium, drawing its look and inspiration from the Lebanese background of Life House CEO Rami Zeidan.

Zeidan and his stepmother chose their favorite family recipes for the menu. Then the recipes were tweaked Miami-style by executive chef Harry Capacetti (Matador Room and Bar) and restaurant director Hakien Pagan from Edition Hotel.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Most plates are made to be shared at Mama Joon.

Meals will start with Mediterranean bread - manousheh, anyone? - and the signature Mama’s Mezze, a mix of Mediterranean dips and dishes including labneh, house-made marinated chili feta and tabouli.

Other dishes include a spicy house harissa, spicy eggplant toast, haloumi and avocado herb manousheh and roasted cauliflower with crispy delicata squash, lemon, capers, sunflower seeds and other herbs. For entrees, you’ll find lamb chops; kafta served with cucumber relish, olives and mint; and zaa’tar-dusted corvina filet with chili roasted carrots, sauteed spinach and spiced yogurt.

The dishes will range in price between $14 and $32.

“We take great pride in creating and delivering on elegant, high quality food and drinks, and seek to serve the people, not just the elite,” Chef Capacetti said in a press release. “We’re really excited to partner with Rami and the Life House team to make Mama Joon an accessible experience.”

Though Mama Joon will focus on dinner, there will also be a weekend brunch and eventually an afternoon tea program that will launch later this winter.

A quiet table at Mama Joon.

Mama Joon

Opens: Nov. 2

Where: Life House, 2216 Park Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Sunday; lounge open until 1:30 a.m.