Is South Beach canceled? A Little Havana hotel was name one of the best in the country

The courtyard at Life House is an ideal place to relax.

Sometimes, boutique is better.

According to Fodor’s Travel, Life House hotel in Little Havana is one of the best 15 hotels in the country.

Fodor’s praised Life House for being “cheap and chic.”

“Inspired by the Cuban heritage of Little Havana, these tropical, retro digs make you feel like you’ve discovered a truly local Miami - one that’s heating up,” the article says. We’ll go with that, though we know Little Havana has been heating up in every possible way these days.

The story goes on to commend Life House’s proximity to bar and lounge Ball & Chain, ice cream shop Azucar, secret speakeasy Los Altos and Michelle Bernstein’s Café La Trova, which GQ named one of the best new restaurants in America earlier this year.

And the price is right at Life House, Fodor’s reports.

“It also delivers what other Miami hotels don’t: a boutique experience on a budget. For under $100 per night in the summer (shocking, we know!) you can stay in seriously cool adult bunk beds complete with their own wooden staircase, get cozy at the rooftop bar and community living room, grab vegan food at Parcela restaurant, and lie in hammocks in the lush courtyard. It all makes for the ultimate hideaway in the center of the Magic City.”

Two other hotels singled out for praise for being cheap and chic: The Hoxton Williamsburg, famous for its tiny rooms and great views from the rooftop bar, and Tourists in North Adams, Massachusetts, an updated motor lodge in the Berkshires.