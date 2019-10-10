Knaus Berry Farm is reopening with cinnamon rolls and a new pumpkin spice surprise

SHARE COPY LINK

Forget that pumpkin spice latte.

Pumpkin spice milkshakes will be on the menu when Knaus Berry Farm, empire of cinnamon rolls, reopens for the season Oct. 29.

“It tastes just like pumpkin pie,” said Knaus bakery manager and partner Thomas Blocher. “If you like pumpkin pie, you’re going to like this milkshake.”

Blocher said the farm uses many of the same ingredients in the milkshake as it does for its pumpkin pie, which it bakes during the holidays. He said he started experimenting with the idea after Knaus succeeded in making milkshakes out of its famous cinnamon rolls.

Those sweet rolls are the reason Miamians trek to the southern farm when it opens on the last Tuesday before November every year. It stays open until the third Saturday in April, when its growing season ends.

Pumpkin spice milkshake at Knaus Berry Farm Handout

Visitors often wait in long lines to go home with trays of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. Other baked goods, such as herb breads, dinner rolls and pies are among the farm’s top sellers, and that’s before they open their fields for you-pick strawberries (usually in January). The farm also partners with local restaurants to make sweets like doughnuts with the Salty Donut, bacon buns with Miami Smokers and cinnamon-bun flavored beer with Kendall’s Spanish Marie brewery.

Blocher said lines will be long for the next two months but thinnest during school days. On weekends, particularly the opening weekend, he recommends bringing a chair, sunscreen and something to drink as the line can snake out along the main road.

A separate stand sells the milkshakes, so you can sip something cool while you wait for your cinnamon rolls. Blocher swears a pumpkin spice milkshake easily beats a latte.

“Definitely, do not put it in my coffee, please,” he said.

Knaus Berry Farm, 15980 SW 248th St., Redland