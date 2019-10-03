Pear and blue cheese ice cream? Portland’s favorite scoops are coming to Miami

Salt & Straw, which also has stores in Portland, Oregon; Seattle and around California, specializes in one-of-a-kind flavors in addition to the classics.

A sweet part of Portland, Oregon, is coming to Miami - and it’s going to pair nicely with the South Florida weather.

Salt & Straw, the beloved Portland-based ice cream brand with shops in Seattle and around California, is opening its first East Coast stores here, and there’s no telling what funky flavors the shops will chill up for South Florida.

Classic Portland flavors include pear and blue cheese and Arbequina olive oil. For real. Those aren’t even the most terrifying options: one of the classic flavors at some of the California shops is black olive brittle and goat cheese. It’s enough to make you run screaming into the night until you realize you can order Chocolate Gooey Brownie instead.

Florida’s tropical fruit should provide plenty of inspiration for Salt & Straw’s co-founder and Head Ice Cream Maker Tyler Malek, who plans to create a new locally sourced menu.

The shops will feature handmade classic and seasonal ice cream and rotate new flavors in monthly. (Please, no black olive brittle and goat cheese. Please.) The idea is to showcase Miami favorites like Panther Coffee and Wynwood Brewing.

These look too tasty to be black olive brittle and goat cheese flavored, don’t they?

Not surprisingly, one of the shops will open in Wynwood, while the other is destined for Coconut Grove’s revamped CocoWalk.

“Miami is at a pivot point,” Malek said in a press release. “Within the next few years I think it will be known as one of the best food cities in the world. We want to be here for it. I’m inspired by the sheer heritage, abundance and agriculture and you’ll see us evolve our style drastically because the greatness of the city demands it.”

The shops aren’t set to open until 2020, but in the meantime you can check out Salt & Straw at a couple of pop ups. Try $1 scoops benefiting Lotus House from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11 at Panther Coffee in Wynwood and $1 scoops benefiting Coconut Grove Elementary School from 1-4 p.m. at Park Grove in Coconut Grove. You’ll be able to meet Malek and his co-founder and cousin Kim, too.