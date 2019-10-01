This new Aventura taco spot has a beach vibe - and 40 kinds of tequila

The restaurant has a relaxed vibe, drinks and tacos. Who could ask for anything more?

Your taco horizon just expanded, Aventura.

Bartaco, the national restaurant chain with locations in Orlando and Tampa, has opened its first South Florida spot in Aventura, just in time for National Taco Day on Oct. 4.

The vibe is pure beach shack with hanging woven baskets and wooden accents (yeah, we know Aventura isn’t on the beach, don’t @ us). The laid-back beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California is the inspiration.

The taco menu, on the other hand, is all about Mexican tradition. Think fish, chicken and slow-cooked pork tacos. There are vegetable tacos to make you swoon, too, including one with crispy Brussels sprouts tossed in a honey chipotle glaze served over a bed of spicy curry carrot puree and topped with pepitas and pickled onions.

Outdoor seating at Bartaco (there’s indoor seating, too)..

You can also order Asian-influenced salads, tuna poke and rice bowls, like the chicken chorizo bowl with green chili sausage and tomatillo avocado salas. For a side, try the street corn fritters.

Bartaco has a full bar, too, offering Instagram-friendly drinks, like the Reviver (sweet mango, tart lime juice and botanical gin). Tequila drinks, of course, are popular, as the bar serves more than 40 tequilas including a special blend, Libélula tequila.

Hey Miss Dragonfly is made from La sueca sangria, elderflower, Libelula tequila, lemon and fruit. THOMAS MCGOVERN

Bartaco

Where: 2906 NE 207th St., Suite 104, Aventura

Hours: 4 p.m.-late Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m. - late Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m.-late Sunday