A gastrobar is opening soon in Miami Shores, and it really wants you to be sinful

Sins Gastrobar is opening soon in Miami Shores.

Coming soon to Miami Shores: A place you can sin to your heart’s content. Or be virtuous, if that is how you’re inclined.

Sins Gastrobar is opening soon in the Shores, bringing with it grilled woodfire flavors, craft cocktails and beer, an extensive wine list and a menu built on inspiration from around the world.

The restaurant uses the seven deadly sins - OK, only six in this case - to shape its offerings. Tiny Sins are small bites, while No Regrets are healthy and vegan options.

If you order from the Not Yet a Sinner list, you’re ordering appetizers. Main Virtues means large plates, and Forgiven Sins come from the woodfire grill. Got it? Good.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Guilty Pleasures are, of course, desserts.

The menu at Sins Gastropub is built on inspiration from dishes around the world.

The menu will include entrees involving meat, from skirt steak and filet mignon to an appetite-crushing, 36-ounce Tomahawk Steak with a truffled rosemary hollandaise or sweet soy-ginger glaze.

Expect specialties like slow cooked short ribs (they’re cooked for 48 hours in a red wine reduction). There’s also something called the Gluttony Brisket and bacon blended patty with white cheddar, caramelized onions, avocado paste and umami brioche. This sounds super sinful but also worth whatever purgatory you end up in after eating it.

Sins Gastrobar is expected to open sometime in October.

There are sushi rolls on the menu at Sins Gastrobar.

Sins Gastrobar

Where: 9835 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; happy hour 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday