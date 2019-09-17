This waterfront restaurant at Oleta Park has reopened with a new menu

Eat a burger, drink a beer and enjoy the view of mangroves at Blue Marlin Fish House.

If you’ve ever headed to historic Oleta River State Park for a day of outdoor adventure, you probably remember the Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant on 163rd Street. You probably had a burger there after a morning of kayaking or mountain biking. Maybe you even took home some of its famous smoked fish dip for later.

The restaurant closed early in 2018. But now, the Blue Marlin is back.

Recreational Outdoor Adventure Management, which operates outdoor recreation and hospitality, reopened the Blue Marlin Fish House, which started life in 1938 as a smokehouse.

In addition to a new owner, the Blue Marlin has a new menu that features fresh fish, popcorn shrimp and chicken wings as well as burgers, hot dogs and other sandwiches. And yes, you can get that smoked fish dip to eat there or to go, too.

The Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant has reopened at historic Oleta River Park.

There will also be vegan options, salads and breakfast choices - like a breakfast burrito or avocado toast - until 11 a.m. And if you need a beer or glass of wine to make your outdoor day complete, Blue Marlin can make that happen, too.

“This iconic restaurant has been a staple at Oleta River State Park for decades,” Dane White, co-owner and chief officer of operations of Recreational Outdoor Adventure Management in a press release. “The renovations will showcase a refreshing, modern look that keeps the Blue Marlin Fish House’s history and traditions alive, with even more dining and entertainment options.”

Whole snapper entree at the Blue Marlin Fish House.

Where: 2500 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday