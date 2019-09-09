Want a fancy restaurant with a waterfront view? Here are our favorite Miami spots

Ensalada de camarones en Seaspice.

One of the perks of Miami is the variety of restaurants with spectacular waterfront views. From one of these perches, enjoy a gourmet meal and take in the majesty of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay or even the Miami River.

La Mar by Gaston Acurio at Mandarin Oriental Miami

GEORGE APOSTOLIDIS

La Mar is self-described as the type of upscale establishment that features “novo-Andean” and “Asian-Peruvian” cuisine at its forefront, and when you take a peek at their menu, you’ll realize that’s fairly accurate. Peruvian classics like lomo saltado share the stage with wagyu beef appetizers and ceviches that incorporate ginger, nori, and wonton strips. Seating is available inside and out, but to get the full effect, opt for a seat under the stars where you’ll fall in love all over again with Biscayne Bay and our ever-growing skyline.

500 Brickell Key Drive, Brickell; 305-913-8358

Seaspice

Miami River view from Seaspice Restaurant. Handout

Situated on the banks of the Miami River, and complete with an impressive vista of Downtown Miami, Seaspice is a brasserie specializing in seafood. The views are good from both inside the main dining room as well as outside in the courtyard lounge, covered patio, garden bar, as well as the Modern Garden, where you can order small plates of sashimi and scallops. While brunches are top notch here, there’s nothing like a night at Seaspice, seeing the city lights reflected in the river along with a few well-crafted cocktails.

422 NW North River Dr, Miami River; 305-440-4200

Smith & Wollensky

This well-established South-of-Fifth steakhouse has been granting patrons access to gorgeous sunsets for decades. Dinner at Smith & Wollensky can get started with a jumbo shrimp cocktail or fritto misto, then quickly evolve into a culinary dream of gorgonzola-crusted filet mignon, pan-seared salmon, or cajun-marinated bone-in ribeye. Watching the boats go by and the colors of the sky change while you crush a cup of champagne here is an experience that’s hard to beat.

One Washington Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-673-2800

Il Gabbiano

Photo: John Van Beekum/miami.com

Il Gabbiano is a sleek and chic restaurant with an epic view of Biscayne Bay and a reputation for stellar service. Every meal begins with warm bread with olive oil and balsamic, plus zucchini chips and bruschetta–all compliments of the house and guaranteed to make you a fan from the start. From the porcini ravioli with truffle cream sauce to the seafood risotto, you and your date (because this is the perfect place for one) will fall in love–with the flavors, the ambiance, and of course, each other.

335 S Biscayne Blvd, Downtown; 305-373-0063

Zuma at EPIC

There are 14 Zuma locations around the world and the one in downtown Miami is certainly as haute as the rest. Attentive and personable waitstaff and a menu full of delicious temptations complement the elegant ambiance both in and outside, where you’ll catch luxury yachts passing through the Miami River while countless high-rises serve as the backdrop. It’s the type of place where dinner tastes a lot like success, and success tends to come with a nice view.

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Downtown; 305-577-0277

Cipriani

Cipriani in Miami

Without a doubt one of the best upscale restaurants in Miami, this Brickell-based establishment keeps patrons happy with impeccable service, flavorful Italian fare, and a spectacular waterfront dining experience. Nosh on homemade potato gnocci al pomodoro, langoustine scampi al forno, or the black cuttlefish risotto, and wash it all down with some of the best bellinis you’ll ever encounter. There’s much to enjoy at Cipriani; the beautiful sweeping views of the bay are simply the appetizer.

465 Brickell Ave, Brickell; 786-329-4090