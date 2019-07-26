Pollo Tropical is selling ‘Cuban sandwiches’ and we aren’t even mad about it

Yes. These are Cuban sandwiches. Ish.

Everybody loves Cuban sandwiches - and in Miami, just about every restaurant sells them.

And now Pollo Tropical is getting in on the game - at least through the month of August.

Yes. That’s right. Miami’s favorite fast food chicken joint has temporarily added Cuban sandwiches to its menu.

Pollo Tropical isn’t the first chain to jump on the Cuban food bandwagon. The Starbucks in Coral Gables opened a ventanita in 2018, and earlier this year Wawa came to Miami and started selling cafecito, pastelitos and empanadas.

So how authentic are these sandwiches? They’re about as Cuban as a slice of pepperoni pizza. In fact, they will send traditionalists into a fit of shock and fury, due to the shape (round); the addition of mayo (gasp!); and the fact the pork used to make them is more like pulled pork than it should be (what?). Note: at least there is no salami on them, unlike those pretender Tampa versions.

You can also order a Cuban sandwich with chicken instead of pork. We tried one and our abuela fainted.

But here’s the thing: They’re good. A deep and painstaking scientific study, conducted by the Miami.com staff plus whoever walked past our desks at lunchtime, show that they are delicious. Think of them as more pan con lechon than Cuban sandwiches, and suddenly the clouds will part, the sun will come out and you will bask in the glow of a fast food sandwich well made.

Tostones are back on the menu at Pollo Tropical.

Pollo Tropical has also brought back its tostones to the menu. Pro tip: they should be dipped in garlic cilantro sauce, as should all good things in this world. Side note: if you tell us your favorite Pollo Tropical sauce, we will tell you what it says about you. You’re welcome.

Also new to the menu for summer is the Honey Lime Chopped Salad with chicken, cran raisins, apple slices, feta cheese and carrots. But we gave up on our bikini bod in June, so we will just stick to the sandwiches.