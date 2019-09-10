Dave Grutman’s new steak restaurant is finally opening in South Beach

Papi's Steak is a collaboration with Dave Grutman and Dave "Papi" Einhorn. Photos by Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Celebrities have already been showing up at Dave Grutman’s new steakhouse - and now you can eat there, too.

Papi Steak, the collaboration between dining and nightlife entrepreneur Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn, is finally opening to the public in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. The restaurant seats 93, with velvet ropes outside and an eclectic but edgy, modern steakhouse atmosphere inside. We’re talking red velvet seating, hardwood tables and exotic floral prints on the wall..

“At Papi Steak we aren’t trying to be just another steakhouse in Miami Beach,” Grutman said in a press release. “We are taking our unique menu and pairing it with one of the best designed dining rooms in Miami.”

Menu-wise, Papi Steak shows off Papi’s passion for prime cuts of meat, including his traditional signature kosher-style cut Papi Steak, a 32-ounce ribeye that is popular at Grutman’s Komodo restaurant. And don’t worry - it comes with plenty of Papi’s Secret Sauce. (No, we don’t know what’s in it. We told you it was a secret.)

If you want to branch out from steak, there’s also wagyu pastrami, Maine lobster and chicken schnitzel, with sides of mac and cheese and corn pudding, among other choices.

The wine list contains 150 different choices, but you can also order one of 12 specialty cocktails if you’re so inclined.

Einhorn, who grew up in Brooklyn in a kosher home, promises “the food and the vibe are going to be out of this world.”

“I’ve always loved sharing and making food for my friends and family,” he said in a press release. “We’re so excited to bring Papi Steak to South Beach.”

Papi Steak opens Thursday, Sept. 12.

The bar at Papi Steak.

Papi Steak

Where: 736 First St., Miami Beach

Hours: 6 p.m. with the last dinner seating at 11 p.m Sunday through Wednesday; 6 p.m. with the last seating at midnight. Thursday through Saturday.

Reservations: 305-800-7274 or OpenTable.com.