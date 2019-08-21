Sushi Garage joins a list of new restaurants at the renovated CocoWalk

Ultra-fresh fish is the feature at Sushi Garage, which is opening a second location in the renovated CocoWalk mall. Handout

The new CocoWalk is thoughtfully filling up its roster with new restaurants.

The Coconut Grove mall, undergoing a massive renovation, announced a pair of new restaurants, including the first mainland location for Sushi Garage, a restaurant that has made a name for itself in Miami Beach’s restaurant-rich Sunset Harbour. It is set to open with the new mall in Spring 2020.

Sushi Garage will be joined by a new concept, Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, started by Coconut Grove locals. The mall has announced several other restaurants as part of an expansion into a new 150,000 square foot space to include retail and offices, including Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, another Miami Beach favorite, and Los Generales Mezcal & Grill by Chef Aquiles Chavez, an innovator of traditional Mexican cuisine who serves as a judge on “Top Chef Mexico.”

Sushi Garage started as a spinoff of Juvia, the stylish rooftop restaurant above the brightly lit Lincoln Road parking garage made to echo the glitzy outdoor mall. Yet even among other destination restaurants in Sunset Harbour, Sushi garage became a destination in its own right.

“Behind a sleek raw bar, a panel of experts slices ultra-fresh fish,” a Miami Herald reviewer wrote of the original restaurant in Sunset Harbour in February 2017. “[Juvia’s owners] see Sushi Garage as a more casual space suitable for multiple weekly visits by locals. Unlike the sophisticated fusion fare at Juvia, the food here is quite traditional Japanese, with Chef Sunny’s creative tweaks here and there.”

Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, set to open Spring 2020 in CocoWalk, will feature “modern American” dishes such as avocado toast. Handout

Botanico features a menu of “modern American cuisine,” and as the name implies, the bar will focus on gin cocktails infused with botanicals. That means a menu with items ranging from goat cheese dip and octopus carpaccio to a “French burger” on a croissant bun. The restaurant also promises brunch with dishes such as lemon ricotta pancakes or asparagus toast.

“Our partners all live and work in or around the Grove and we wanted an experience that would work for a family dinner or a special night out,” co-owner Ricardo Ordonez wrote in a release.