Grasshopper guacamole? Bone marrow tacos? They’re coming to CocoWalk’s new restaurant

It’s the beginning of the beginning: the soon-to-be new and improved CocoWalk has announced its first restaurant.
Los Generales Mezcal & Grill is the first signed tenant for CocoWalk, which is undergoing a massive facelift. Leading the restaurant is a group of chefs that include Chef Aquiles Chavez, an innovator with traditional Mexican cuisine who serves as a judge on “Top Chef Mexico.”
Coconut Grove will be the first U.S. location for the restaurant, which will feature indoor and outdoor eating space and is the only full-service Mexican restaurant in the neighborhood. Its menu is eye-opening: Roasted bone marrow tacos. Duck tamales. Truffle esquites. Grasshopper guacamole.
Wait, what? Yes. There’s a guacamole sample that comes with pork chicharron, blue cheese and chapulines, the protein-rich grasshoppers that are a delicacy in Mexico.
Listen, don’t complain. They’re keto friendly.
And don’t worry. You don’t have to tremble in fear. You can bolster your courage to try anything once you have sampled the wares at the Mezcal Bar, which features America’s largest selection of mezcal (that means a variety of mezcal cocktails).
The 7,500-square-foot space will be a tenant at One CocoWalk and will overlook the center’s new interior courtyard and Grand Avenue. It’s scheduled to open sometime before the end of 2019.
Chavez will join other big-name chefs as they add to Coconut Grove’s growing culinary scene, with Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Glass & Vine and Chef Michael Beltran’s Ariete. Also on the way is Afishonado from “Top Chef USA” winner Jeremy Ford and the second restaurant concept from Chef Michael Schwartz, who has already opened Harry’s Pizza in the Grove.
