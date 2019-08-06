This city is getting a new Salty Donut and an Azucar ice cream. But it’s not Miami

The Salty Donut begins a national expansion with a store in Dallas, set to open in the winter of 2019.

You’ll soon be able to eat two of Miami’s favorite desserts in one visit to the same part of town — assuming your town is in Texas.

The Salty Donut, the artisanal shop that started the gourmet doughnut craze in Wynwood, will open its first location outside of Miami in Dallas’ trendy Bishop Arts District, co-founder Andy Rodriguez said.

The Salty Donut will join another Miami transplant, Azúcar Ice Cream, which opened its second location in the district last summer. The Salty Donut looks to open in Dallas this winter.

Rodriquez said he and his spouse and co-owner, Amanda Pizarro, have been looking for cities in which to expand the Miami-made brand when they visited Dallas more than a year ago and fell in love the Bishop Arts District. It is populated by local artisans, craft breweries and restaurants — and a booming population of Millennials — that Rodriguez said echoed the Salty Donut’s craft background.

“Amanda and I did what we always do, which is we eat and drink our way through, and we saw a very interesting market,” he said.

And this may be just the first national expansion. Rodriguez, 32, and Pizarro, 27, have said they are looking for other cities in which to open future Salty Donut shops — starting with other possibilities in Texas.

At their first Wynwood shop, those Millennials helped turn Salty Donut into a phenomenon. Lines snaked for more than an hour to their Airstream trailer, from which they sold their 24-raised brioche doughnuts, before opening a permanent location. They have since opened a second spot in South Miami. And Forbes named Pizarro to its list of 30 Under 30 in 2017 for her role in bringing the gourmet doughnuts to Miami.

Rodriguez said he mapped the distance between the new Salty Donut and Azucar and found it to be about a seven-minute walk. He said he can picture collaborations with Suzy Batlle’s ice cream shop.

However, the Dallas Salty Donut won’t be strictly a Miami import. Rodriguez said he hopes to work with those local craftsmen the way he partnered with J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood to use porter beer in a brown butter reduction and Proper Sausage’s bacon for the maple and candied bacon doughnut.

414 West Davis St., Dallas