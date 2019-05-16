The Salty Donut is opening a new location — and celebrating with a boozy new doughnut

The Salty Donut, the Wynwood-based gourmet doughnut shop, will debut a new location May 24 in South Miami. Handout

One of Miami’s favorite doughnut shops is about to fill a hole in South Miami.





Wynwood’s Salty Donut will open a new location May 24 at the site of the former Fox Lounge in South Miami, an expansion it announced last year. And the shop will debut with a new creation.

It has collaborated with Havana Club rum to bake a limited-edition Rum Cake Croughnut, that will be available for 10 days only upon opening. The brioche doughnut is stuffed with a rum-infused creme de vie filling, rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with rum cake crumbled and gold flakes.

The blingy doughnut is supposed to recall traditional Caribbean rum cakes — a nod to Havana Club’s Cuban origins.

It’s the first major expansion for The Salty Donut since it moved into a permanent Wynwood spot from an Air Stream-style trailer. There people stood in long lines for their doughnuts, “a little work of art,” as co-founder Amanda Pizarro, told the Miami Herald when she was named to Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 in the category of food and drink in 2017.

It will join another established doughnut shop in South Miami, Honeybee Doughnuts, which opened in the heart of South Miami in 2016.

The Salty Donut

6022 South Dixie Hwy., South Miami