Soyka closed two months ago. Now we know what’s taking its place - and when it opens

Chica will replace the former Soyka in Miami's MiMo neighborhood.

When the iconic Soyka closed in May, long-time Miami diners were sad. But now there’s a hot new restaurant opening in its former space in the MiMo district, with a celebrity chef and a passion for Latin American cuisine.

Chica, the concept from John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs Inc, opens this fall in the former Soyka space, led by Chef Lorena Garcia. This spot on Biscayne Boulevard will be the second Chica location - the other is located on Restaurant Row at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

Opened by Mark Soyka, the entrepreneur behind Miami Beach’s News Cafe and the former Van Dyke, the original restaurant appeared before much else of note was in the neighborhood. It served customers for 19 years, then Soyka sold it to Kunkel (of Yardbird fame).

Chef Garcia, who lives in Miami and went to school in South Florida, says she’s excited to start the next chapter.

Lorena Garcia

“The city truly represents the melting pot of Latin culture and cuisine in America that John and his talented team at 50 Eggs and I aimed to celebrate when we first created the Chica concept,” she said in a press release. “I am passionate about sharing the fresh, seasonal produce from different regions, the vibrant ingredients and authentic recipes of this style of elevated, yet approachable Latin American food.”

The menu will include celebrate ingredients and techniques from Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia Peru and Mexico. You’ll find meats cooked on a wood-fire grill as well as traditional plancha and rotisserie for a signature Meyer Lemon Chicken.

The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and late night dining and will also have a weekend brunch menu. It’s scheduled to open in September.

Chica