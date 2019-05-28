Soyka is closing. This is your last chance to eat there

The restaurant Sokya, founded 19 years ago in an area known as the 55th Street Station just off Biscayne Boulevard, has been sold to John Kunkel’s 50 Eggs restaurant group, which owns Yardbird.

One of Miami’s iconic restaurant is closing for good Thursday.





Soyka restaurant, Mark Soyka’s namesake creation and a mainstay wedged between Morningside and Little Haiti, will close for good May 30. Soyka sold the restaurant to the 50 Eggs restaurant group in December.

“The restaurant needed somebody serious to take it over,” Soyka said in December. “It needed somebody who could take it to the next level.”

Soyka called restaurateur John Kunkel of the 50 Eggs group, which founded Yardbird, about selling the restaurant. Kunkel said Soyka would remain open while they transitioned to a new concept. The new restaurant, however, previously scheduled to open in the summer, won’t open until the Fall, likely November, Kunkel said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Soyka, a New York School of Interior Design graduate, built several other well-loved Miami restaurants, including News Café, a favorite of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace. For Soyka, he gutted an old warehouse he had used to store his car collection and tapped his design background to build another stunning space in an area he dubbed 55th Street Station.

The bones of building — the reason locals love to lounge here, particularly on weekends — won’t change. And Soyka, who still lives across the street, said he would still come in every morning for his daily bagel and coffee.

Sokya

5556 NE 4th Ct, Little Haiti