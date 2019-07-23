‘Plant-based’ ice cream? It’s coming to (where else?) Wynwood

Nabati “plant-based” ice cream opens in August 2019 in Wynwood. Handout

Vegans, you can have ice cream again.

That’s the message from the upcoming Nabati ice cream shop in Wynwood, which has created 18 flavors in house, none of which are made traditionally with eggs and cream for the base. The shop begins scooping Aug. 2, when it is offering its ice cream two for one.

Owner Ola Kayala, a graduate of Switzerland’s Culinary Arts Academy, tinkered instead with using cashews and coconuts for the base of her ice cream. For those with nut allergies, she makes other flavors with fruits and coconut milk. The ice cream is sweetened with dates and maple syrup and uses no artificial ingredients to stabilize it.

Though technically not ice cream because it doesn’t use cream, she calls her frozen creation “plant based” ice cream.

That opened Nabati up to a range of new flavors: vanilla with cookie dough; chocolate almond brownie butter; raspberry and thyme; black sesame and matcha green tea; and the Golden Scoop (tumeric with ginger).

The shop also serves smoothies, smoothie bowls (think acai bowls), kombucha and CBD water. Kayala says all the ingredients are organic, unrefined and gluten free. A full menu is available online.

The shop also says its cutlery and bowls are biodegradable, and it offers discounts to customers who bring in their own containers. Prices range from $6.50 to $15.50 for take-home pints.

Nabati owner Ola Kayal

Nabati ice cream

Address: 317 NW 25th St.,Wynwood; nabatisuperfoods.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Tuesday-Thursday. 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.