Miami Spice restaurants just posted their menus. Time to take notes

Alcapurrias jueyes from La Placita, one of 21 restaurants participating in Miami Spice in 2019
It just got easier to plan out your Miami Spice plan of attack.

Menus for the 200-plus restaurants participating in the annual summer dining promotion are now online at MiamiTemptations.com. Last month, the Greater Miami Visitors and Convention Bureau announced that names of the restaurants that would be participating in 2019, but hadn’t made the website live.

The promotion, which offers a fixed-price, three-course meals for brunch and lunch ($23 a person) and dinner ($39), runs Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. This year there are 21 new restaurants among the field, which include spots throughout Miami-Dade county.

Most restaurants list their exact menus for lunch, brunch and dinner, and note which days of the week the promotions are available. Some locations have varying menus from week-to-week or change halfway through the promotion.

The Miami Spice website breaks down the restaurants by city and neighborhood, including more than 30 spots in downtown Miami and Brickell, 20 in Coral Gables and more than 60 on South, Mid- and North Beach.

