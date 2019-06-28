What’s new at this food hall? Kosher barbecue - and specialty cocktails

Lincoln Eatery has two new vendors.

Lincoln Eatery food hall is getting two new vendors, one to satisfy your meat cravings, the other to serve you cocktails.

We’d call that a win-win situation.

Smoke’d, the burger and barbecue spot, will be the only kosher smokehouse in Miami Beach, with meat prepared using a rub of herbs and spices. Inspired by Southern tradition, its menu includes smoked brisket ($27.95), smoked for up to 18 hours, and ribs (smoked from five to eight hours, and they are being very mysterious about the price).

Also available: three kinds of smoked sausage ($18.95), the Texas style half chicken ($17.95) and burgers ranging in price from $9.95-$16.95. There’s also a vegan burger ($9.95).

One of the sandwiches at Smoke’d. No, we don’t know why that apostrophe is there, either.

There are also fried menu items like buffalo wings and jerk chicken wings ($9.95), plus a three-piece fried chicken platter ($11.95).

Smoke’d opens July 4 with a barbecue, serving kosher hot dogs, burgers, fries and beverages.

Need something to wash that barbecue down with? Check out Lincoln Eatery’s new bar, Cocktails, which opened earlier in June and replaces the former Tavern Bar. At Cocktails, you can try specialty drinks like The Morning After ($11), which involves corn flake-infused rum, pineapple and coconut. No, that’s not a typo - they infuse rum with cornflakes, apparently.

The Mangopolitan at Cocktails. Anthony Nader

There’s also the Mangopolitan ($11), made of vodka, cointreau, mango and lemon. You can also get mocktails like the Green Punch ($7), made of cucumber, basil, ginger and club soda.

Happy hour runs from 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 7 p.m.-closing on weekends. Expect specials like $3 beers and $2 off cocktails. There’s also a When It Rains, It Pours program, which offers visitors deals on drinks when it rains. Ina that case, expect deals every day this summer.

Cocktails also serves mocktails. Anthony Nader

Lincoln Eatery