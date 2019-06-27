New Orleans owns the St. Roch name, a judge rules. Here’s what it means for Miami’s food hall

Who owns the St. Roch Market’s name? The city of New Orleans is suing the market’s owners for the rights to it. It could mean changes at Miami’s popular market.

Don’t get too attached to the name St. Roch Market — you won’t be calling it that much longer.





The owners of the upscale Design District food hall will have to change the Miami facility’s name before the new year and pay a nominal merchandising fee to the city of New Orleans, according to a settlement in a federal lawsuit, Nola.com reported.

The city of New Orleans sued the food hall’s operators in 2018 after they learned Will Donaldson and Barre Tanguis had trademarked the St. Roch name in an attempt to open branded markets across the country, including Miami.

The city successfully argued that the original New Orleans St. Roch public market, in which it invested $3.2 million to renovate after Hurricane Katrina, dates back to the early part of the 20th century and cannot be trademarked by the food hall owners. U.S. District judge Sarah Vance granted an injunction against the owners using the St. Roch name to open other locations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The city had asked the court to cancel Donaldson’s trademark and turn over all the profits to date from the Design District market to them.

The final settlement was much smaller. Donaldson and Tanguis’ company, Bayou Secret, will have to pay $10 to license the name through the end of the year and then change it. They also must pay $2 for each piece of St. Roch branded merchandise they sell, according to Nola.com.

“They are not allowed to use it any place else other than right here on St. Claude,” Dani Galloway, operations director the New Orleans Building Corp., which manages the city’s real estate, told Nola.com.

An alternate name for the Miami market has not been announced. Bayou Secret has not responded to a Miami Herald request for comment.

Miami’s St. Roch market has become a runaway hit. The brother-and-sister duo at the heart of one of its vendors, Itamae, were recently named semifinalists for a James Beard Foundation award. And St. Roch’s is among the best of a run of new food halls.

“Whether you crave the incredible homemade pasta from Dal Plin, the creative Peruvian/sushi fusion from Itamae or the messy, delicious Lil Hottie sandwich from Coop, you’ll find something to love [at St. Roch],” the Herald wrote.