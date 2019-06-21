Key lime pie is everywhere in Key West, but here are the best places to get it

Old Town Bakery

Craving a slice of Key lime pie - that signature dessert of the Florida Keys made with those small Key limes that deliver that zingy tart flavor to creamy ice-box pie? Key West abounds with Key lime pie options.

Any restaurant worth it’s street address has one on its menu and you can even buy a Key lime slice at a gas station in this town.

But here are our favorite spots to grab a slice - or the whole pie.

Kermit’s Key Lime Pie Shoppe

In Key West, you can grab a slice or entire pies. Kermit Carpenter

If Key West were to crown a King of Key Lime Pie, his name just might be Kermit Carpenter. For 27 years, he has been selling his pies in downtown Key West. He often greets customers outside on the corner of Greene and Elizabeth streets wearing his trademark lime-green chef’s hat. The affable Carpenter will treat you to traditional pie or even a frozen chocolate-covered Key lime pie on a stick! He also sells Key lime pie-infused soaps and salsas.

200 Elizabeth St. or 431 Front, no. 2; www.keylimeshop.com





Blue Heaven

This is the home of the piled-high meringue - a sometimes controversial topping as purists say a dollop of whipped cream is all that’s needed. But meringue lovers will adore the dish. It’s made with a buttery graham cracker crust, freshly squeezed lime juice, and sweetened condensed milk. Blue Heaven is located in the funky, historic district’s Bahama Village. You may also buy the pies in the gift shop.





729 Thomas St.; www.blueheavenkw.com

Old Town Bakery

Key West’s Old Town Bakery of course has Key lime pie. Old Town Bakery

Locals flock to this charming spot for fresh-made baguettes, sandwiches and pastries, but Old Town Bakery has Key lime pie on the menu, of course.

930 Eaton St.; oldtownbakerykeywest.com

Key West Key Lime Pie Company

Key West Key Lime Pie Shop makes its pie with a graham cracker crust. Key West Key Lime Pie Company

This shop’s motto is, “If we don’t make it, we don’t sell it.” Their Key lime pies are the hands-down favorite on the menu. Like Kermit, they will also dip a frozen slice in decadent chocolate. Gluten free crusts are available.





511 Greene St.; www.keylimepieco.com

Spencer’s By The Sea

This upscale beachside restaurant offers famous steaks and fresh seafood. For dessert, its Key lime pie is a delight.





1435 Simonton St. at The Reach, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; www.reachresort.com

Nine One Five

Homemade pastas, local grouper, a whole yellowtail snapper and other fine dishes fill this restaurant’s menu. But their take on Key Lime pie stands out in a city where most of the pies are standouts. They creme brulee their pie into a sheer delight. It’s understandable if you don’t want to share.





915 Duval St.; www.915duval.com

Pepe’s Cafe

After you indulge in some deeply old-school cooking at this Key West institution, keep indulging. Their Key lime pie is a favorite among locals. It is served in a bowl.

806 Caroline St.; pepeskeywest.com

Sunset Pier

This place that’s famous for its margaritas and tropical rum-filled cocktails also serves food. They will provide waterfront dining along with your slice of Key lime pie. Their pie has a cashew graham cracker crust and a vanilla bean whipped cream topping.





0 Duval St. at Ocean Key Resort and Spa; www.oceankey.com

Azur





Want Key lime pie for breakfast? Key West can deliver at Azur. Their brunch menu features this out-of-this-world, super sweet favorite: French toast layered with Key lime pie. It’s topped with berry compote.





425 Grinnell St.

Publix

Yes, Publix. Key West residents will tell you that the two local Publix grocery stores have some of the best Key lime pie in town. Save a few bucks and tell your friends back home you ate like a local.





1112 Key Plaza or 3316 N. Roosevelt Blvd.